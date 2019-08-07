WAVERLY – The committee overseeing the process to update the town’s swimming pool is ready to splash into the next phase.
A Splash Bash is set for Sunday, Aug. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Waverly Community Foundation Building. During that time, there will be family games, hot dogs and beverages.
At 5 p.m., there will be a presentation on the proposed aquatic center concept. Since the last town hall meeting in June, more detailed plans have been put together. Committee members will also kickoff the fundraising campaign for the project. There will be time for questions and answers after the presentations.
Lamp Rynearson was hired in April to help with the plans for a new aquatic center. With the assistance of Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund and consultant Hannah Keelan, a community survey was conducted last year. The survey found support of the need for improvements to the current pooal, built in 1975.
The City of Waverly has been able to secure grant funds this year to help with the planning process.
