WAVERLY – For the 32nd year, the National Geographic Society is holding the National Geographic Bee for students in the fourth through eighth grades in thousands of schools across the United States and in five U.S. territories, as well as in Department of Defense Dependents Schools around the world.
The champion of the Waverly Middle School Nat Geo Bee, Hayden Guthard, will advance to the next level of competition, an online examination to determine state competitors. All school champions are eligible to win the national championship and its first prize, a $25,000 college scholarship, at the national championships in the spring of 2020 in Washington, D.C.
Runner up was Emma Steffensen. Other participants included Kayleigh Jones, Jasmia Rodriguez, Marissa Hill, Alexa Ricenbaw, Harlee Hespe and Trevor Knorr.
The National Geographic Society is one of the world’s largest nonprofit scientific and educational organizations. Its mission is to inspire people to care about the planet.
