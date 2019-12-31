WAVERLY – With a new year, and a new decade now upon us, it is time for reflection on what has passed.
We take another look at the events and activities that took place in Waverly and the surrounding communities in the second half of 2019.
July
This will be the fifth year that the library will host a spell off on July 4. The spelling bee takes place at the First United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. There are both young children and adult competition levels.
The track at Raymond Central High School will get a $51,950 upgrade this summer. Work is expected to be completed by the end of July and will be extensive and thorough.
Frontier Cooperative and Midwest Farmers Cooperative voted earlier this year to unify. Frontier Cooperative will be the name that remains, after the two cooperatives combine this September.
The Waverly Empire Netting and Fence Senior Legion team wrapped up the regular season with a game against Plattsmouth before opening play in the Class A Area 6 tournament in Columbus on July 19. The Vikings hosted Plattsmouth on July 17 and cruised to a 12-4 six-inning win over the Devils.
August
More than 375 Nebraska students, advisers and guests recently attended the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, Texas. Award winners included Logan Parde and Scott Tvrdy of Raymond Central High School, Kelbie Schnieder of Raymond Central High School, Madison Parde of Raymond Central High School. Gold Seal Chapter Award, Merit schools were Raymond Central and Waverly.
During the Splash Bash on Aug. 11 at the Waverly Community Foundation Building, the proposed aquatic center concept was presented to the public. Committee members also kicked off the fundraising campaign for the project. There was time for questions and answers after the presentations. The event also included family games, hot dogs and beverages.
The Valparaiso American Legion Post 371 recently hosted three special guests. An Aug. 2 program honored National American Legion Commander Brett Reistad. Also attending were Nebraska American Legion Department Commander Gary Wooten of Wilber and Nebraska American Legion Auxiliary Department President Elizabeth Paes of Prague.
Waverly High School Seniors Lauren Kasparek and Meagan Dauel won Student Internship appointment with the School District 145 Foundation for Education for the 2019-2020 school year.
The Waverly High School yearbook was the center of attention last week, as administrators retracted the 2018 yearbooks in response to a page about a teacher. The uproar started over a page dedicated to teacher Erin Konecky. Konecky won 2019 Nebraska Mother of the Year from American Mothers. Konecky’s youngest son, Gram, died shortly after birth and inspired Konecky to get involved in helping create and fund a project to help families grieving from infant or pregnancy loss. The page included a picture of Konecky with her son. Waverly District 145 administrators were worried that the page resembled a memorial. Memorials are not allowed according to school district policy.
September
Raymond Central jumped out to a 39-0 first half lead and cruised to a 46-8 season opening win over Douglas County West on Aug. 30.
Junior Evan Canoyer scored 16 points, including two second half touchdowns, as Waverly beat Seward 28-7 Aug. 30 at Waverly High School.
The Camp Creek Railroaders continued a 20-plus year tradition with their Railroaders Show on Sept. 14 and 15. There were train rides from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Camp Creek fairgrounds at 176th and Bluff Road, east of Waverly.
The Waverly Homecoming court included Meagan Dauel, Annika Evans, Kendall Hartley, Jennifer Reiser, Emery Wenz, Gage Burt, Filo Habib, Mason Nieman, Barrett Skrobecki and Grant Thompson.
The Raymond Central volleyball team broke through to grab its first two wins of the sea-son in an exhausting six game stretch.
A collision of two semi-tractor/truck trailers on Interstate 80 between mile markers 420 and 409 pushed area fire and rescue teams into action Sept. 25. According to a Nebraska State Patrol news release, the driver of a semi rear-ended another causing the offending driver’s tractor to catch fire.
October
A new $268,000 ambulance for the volunteer Waverly Fire and Rescue Department goes into service later this month. With the opening of the new fiscal year for the city, the fire and rescue department was able to take ownership of the new ambulance Oct. 1.
Three teenagers were arrested and charged with burglary and arson in connection to two separate cases of vandalism in Wayne Park over the summer. Aidan Hafi and Ashton Drake, both 18, along with Rhett Black, 19, were charged in Lancaster County Court for their alleged parts in two break-ins that caused over $2,000 in damages.
The Greater Waverly Area Foundation has received a pledge of $100,000 over three years from Watts Electric towards the proposed aquatic center. The Foundation announced a $20,000 donation from the Waverly Community Foundation Sept. 24.
November
For more than 50 years, David Moll has been a commercial pilot. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently acknowledged this accomplishment by giving him the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.
In Waverly’s opening match of the state volleyball tournament, the Vikings fizzled early but found a spark in the second set and caught fire from there. Waverly put on a show for the top man in Nebraska volleyball, as Nebraska’s John Cook along with his Assistant Coach Jaylen Reyes, witnessed a 3-1 (23-25, 25-8, 25-17, 25-7) win over the Northwest Vikings.
Tasha Osten, school counselor for the junior and senior high school at Raymond Central was named Middle School Counselor of the Year by the Nebraska School Counselor Association.
Raymond Central sophomore Rachel Potter and senior Katherine Sydik earned second team softball All-Area honors last week.
December
Norma Manske of Wahoo died last September but her legacy of love continues. The Manskes had a passion for antiques and operated the Oldie and Goodie Shop in Ceresco. They continued to collect antiques throughout their entire lives. Before her death, Manske had established the Delbert and Norma Manske Scholarship through the Wahoo Community Foundation. After her death last year, substantial donations were made to about 10 local organizations.
The day before Thanksgiving was the last day of work for Phil Carlson, Raymond Central Public School facilities director of operations, where he oversaw the maintenance and upkeep of the facilities and grounds that make up the school district.
Horizon Bank, which has its charter office in Waverly, presented a pledge for $500,000 to the Great Waverly Area Foundation Fund in December. The money will go toward replacing the city’s aging pool with an aquatic center.
The Waverly Viking basketball teams each earned victories on the road against conference foe Nebraska City on Saturday.
The Lady Vikes earned their first win of the season, a 55-31 decision over the Pioneers.
The boys team improved to 4-1 with a 66-23 win over the Pioneers. The 66 points were a season-high for the Vikings.
