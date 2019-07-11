WAVERLY – The hum of tractor motors will again be heard on a few area roads in advance of next weekend’s big event at the Camp Creek Threshers’ showground.
The annual tractor ride will take place Friday, July 19. The tractor caravan will pull out of Camp Creek showgrounds east of Waverly at 5 p.m.
Duane Starr is helping to organize the ride this year and said this year’s route will cover about 17 miles.
“We were limited because of bridges out and some road construction,” he said.
The group will head east of Camp Creek. There will be a stop at the park in Greenwood for lunch and then it will be a return trip to Camp Creek.
Starr said there is no charge to participate in the ride. It is just an activity that has been held the past several years for fun.
He is expecting at least 25 tractors, which is the number from previous years.
The ride is a bit of a build up for the Camp Creek Antique Machinery and Threshing Show. That annual event is slated for Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21.
Starr said a few of the tractors in next Friday’s ride will take part in the machinery show over the weekend. But, there will also be drivers from the area who just enjoy a ride through the countryside.
Drivers will be asked to follow all road regulations and tractors need the necessary safety signage. Starr said tractors with duals are not allowed on the ride.
For more information, contact Starr at 402-416-2282.
