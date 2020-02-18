VALPARAISO – Elected officials and residents of Valparaiso are banding together to solve the problem of stray cats in their community.
Jim Rezac, chairman of the Valparaiso Village Board of Trustees, said officials have been dealing with the situation for about four months.
Complaints have come in to the board about “cat hotels,” small shelters that have been set up inside and outside of city limits to feed and shelter stray cats.
The board has been working on an ordinance to deal with the problem, according to Rezac. Although not yet finalized, the decree could prohibit the building of shelters for stray cats, or include provisions to catch the animals and take them to a facility like a Humane Society.
The topic has been on the board’s agenda for the last two or three meetings, Rezac said, and a special meeting was held on Jan. 21.
Rezac said about a dozen people have attended these meetings to voice their opinions. A few are in favor of letting the feral cats stay in the community, but most are against the idea, Rezac said.
At the Feb. 11 board of trustees meeting, a group of people expressed interest in creating a committee to work on the issue.
“Hopefully a committee will form and everyone will brainstorm and figure out what we’re going to do with them,” Rezac said.
Rezac is optimistic the committee will spur things along.
“It’s moving ahead better than it has been,” he added.
A special meeting will be held on Thursday to continue the discussion.
The Valparaiso village board regularly meets on the second Tuesday of the month
