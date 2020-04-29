DAVEY – The Village of Davey board of Trustees has agreed to a slight tax increase plan for the town of Davey that will go to vote during the May 12 Primary Election.
Residents of the village will decide if the town will get its first village sales tax. The increase amount is proposed to be 1.5 percent. While Village Clerk Pam Huck says the extra money isn’t for anything specific, money brought in from the taxes could help replace, update and fix some things around town.
“We really aren’t going to put the money towards one thing in particular,” Huck said. “It’s kind of something to just help the town have little extra money to keep things up and going. One thing we did say, though, is that this money would probably help us get a new well system. We’ve had our current one since 1962, so that’s something we’ve already said could be one thing that the money gets used towards.”
