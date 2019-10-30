WAVERLY – The Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund announced that it received a $100,000 pledge from local business Watts Electric Company at Watts’ office building Monday.
The $100,000 pledge was commemorated with a check ceremony at the local company’s headquarters at 13351 Dovers Street.
The pledge is the second large donation the Greater Waverly Area Foundation has received in its efforts to fund the proposed Waverly Aquatic Center in the last several weeks.
On Sept. 24, the fund announced a $10,000 pledge from the Waverly Community Foundation and has also received a $2,000 donation from Runza.
Kris Bohac with the Greater Waverly Area Foundation said that she hopes that this pledge will spur further donations.
“It’s really big and I think not only for giving us a good start but also, hopefully, to stimulate some more interest and get people interested in donating,” Bohac said.
Bohac said the pledge from Watts is a very good start on the way to the foundation’s first major goal of $562,000.
“There’s a grant we want to apply for in January and we need matching funds for that,” Bohac said. “Then we’ll keep on raising funds. And it’ll depend on a lot of things, (including) how the city approaches it, and we’d love to have enough to break ground next summer.”
The pledge from Watts will be spread out over three years and Bohac said the first check has already been received.
Bohac said that Watts has been an early supporter of the project that is two years in the making.
“When they first knew that we were talking about building a new aquatic center, even before we approached them, they said they were interested in helping,” Bohac said. “(Watts has) been good supporters from the very beginning.”
Bohac said that donations don’t have to be several thousands of dollars to help.
“We take every size,” Bohac said about donations.
The foundation has a number of ways to donate, including a link on the foundation’s Facebook page that leads to a Nebraska Community Foundation website that offers online donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.