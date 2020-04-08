Weather Alert

.GUSTY NORTHWESTERLY WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITY AND AMPLE FUELS WILL CREATE DANGEROUS FIRE CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. ANY FIRES THAT START WILL BE HARD TO CONTROL. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...IN IOWA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 FREMONT AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091 PAGE. IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 030 BOONE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 042 PLATTE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 050 BUTLER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 065 SEWARD, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 066 LANCASTER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 067 CASS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 068 OTOE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 078 SALINE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 088 JEFFERSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 089 GAGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 JOHNSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091 NEMAHA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 092 PAWNEE AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 093 RICHARDSON. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 20 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL GROW QUICKLY AND SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING SHOULD BE POSTPONED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&