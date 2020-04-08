WAVERLY – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, businesses continue to do what they can to fight this pandemic while also keeping their business operating.
From restaurants, to salons, shopping centers and many other businesses, everyone has been affected in one way or another by this virus. However, the businesses throughout Waverly are doing what they can to serve the public while also taking precautions to ensure a safe environment.
“All of our public meetings have been done virtually with apps like Zoom for the time being to protect everyone’s health and well being,” Waverly Mayor Mike Werner said. “The city office remains technically closed to the public, as we’d like for people to make an appointment if they need to meet with us so that we can prepare for them and have a clean, safe environment.
Werner said he has not been in touch personally with any local businesses, but he believes some of them have been in contact with Stephanie Fisher, the Waverly city administrator.
“By my speculation though, all these bigger businesses in town have had really good corporate policies in place to make sure their employees and customers are safe. I think all of our businesses have done well and have been rightly sensitive to this pandemic,” he said.
Werner, being a business owner himself, understands the struggle that not just the business itself may be going through during these times, but what the customers who make monthly payments deal with as well and is considering ways to help customers afford their units despite potential financial challenges.
“We’ve been considering how much impact a monthly payment like that may have,” Werner said. “A lot of our renters are local Waverly people, and we are kind of waiting to see how everything goes this month, but maybe to help out our renters we can give some rent discounts to help everyone get a little break during these times to just put some more cash back into their hands. These times are tough, we all have to work together to get through this.”
Some places like the Altered Image Salon, have closed their doors for walk-in business, however, they do still offer the public the ability to buy products from the store. The salon hopes to open their doors again to appointments by May 7 and are currently booking people for that date and onward.
Restaurants like Vikes Corner are doing similar moves. While the public is not allowed to dine-in, take out has been going strong and keeping restaurant owners Nick and Rae Fraley plenty busy despite changing their hours to 11 am to 4 pm.
“The hours were changed to mostly help us care for the kids and be back early enough to help with school or anything else we may need to do,” Rae Fraley said. “Currently, we are just doing take out, if someone absolutely needs us to drop it off we can do that, we just don’t have lots of staff to do full time delivery.”
Fraley said even though some other Waverly eateries were leaving their dining room open to groups under 10, they decided that their dining room was too small to accommodate the spacing needed.
“We just closed right away because there was no way we’d be able to properly maintain our whole space. So now we are doing take out only, if the customer feels comfortable, they can come inside and pick up their order fast and pay at the register, or they can pay over the phone and do curbside pick up, and so far it has worked out very well and we thank everyone for their support,” she said.
While businesses are taking precautions to fill their customer’s needs, Tomorrow’s Veterinary Care is also doing their part to still meet pet’s needs as well. Though some adjustments have been made that may limit a few services, Dr. Raven Klone said the clinic is open to help pet owners give their pets what they need as well as answer concerns regarding pet exposure to COVID-19.
“We have been putting in extra hours over the past few weeks. Our clients are calling with concerns and questions, and we strive to reply to each and every one,” Klone said.
Klone and her staff are educating their customers on pet-related risks with COVID. The Centers for Disease Control said there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread the coronavirus to people or that they may be a source of infection in the United States.
Pets may be happy their owners are home more these past few weeks, as schools have closed and many adults are working from home. But there are issues connected to this that may show up down the road, Klone said.
“Additionally, we are providing guidance on behavior changes associated with families staying at home. Some pets relish the extra company and some have been anxious about the change. We have been sharing advice on preventing separation anxiety and socializing puppies while in quarantine,” she said.
Like all businesses, Tomorrow’s Veterinary Care is making changes to their operations because of the pandemic.
“Here, we are disinfecting constantly, in addition to switching to curbside service, which slows down our appointment flow. We are brainstorming more adjustments to our schedule and protocols to keep things moving and operating smoothly,” Klone said.
Regardless of where you have regularly done business the mayor encourages the public to help these small businesses in ways they can like purchasing gift cards, order occasional takeout from restaurants.
“Something I did was go and buy some gift cards from our three restaurants,” Werner said. “At some point my wife and I look forward to dining in again at these places, but for now gift cards are a way to help. Outside of restaurants, there’s a lot of small employers that, I feel for because I know they’re hurting, so the best I think we can do for some places is go buy gift cards and help them out a bit, or if their doors are still open, use them, go visit them and just keep money moving through them.
The pandemic may also give Waverly citizens a chance to see that their community has more business to offer the public than what may have originally been known.
“We have great plumbers, electricians, and I think some people may be learning how great our grocery store is,” Werner said. “They have great produce and I think during these times some people can also learn there are better local businesses here then what some may realize. Employers, customers, and all, together we will weather out this storm. Stay safe and healthy everyone.”
