Wednesday, Dec. 18
Ceresco Village Board meeting, town hall 7 p.m.
Valparaiso Village Board meeting, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Eagle TOPS, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Senior Center Meal, Waverly Senior Center (402-416-7693), 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Waverly Area Kiwanis, Trackside, 7:30 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 23
Waverly TOPS, First United Methodist Church, 5:30 p.m.
Waverly City Council meeting, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Eagle TOPS, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 27
Senior Center Meal, Waverly Senior Center (402-416-7693), 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Waverly Area Kiwanis, 7:30 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 30
Waverly TOPS, First United Methodist Church, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Overeaters Anonymous, Ceresco Village Hall, 2 p.m.
Senior Lunch in Eagle, Eagle Lutheran Church, 12 p.m.
