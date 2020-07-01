WAVERLY – The Waverly City Council voted to hire a Lincoln law firm to review and update the city’s municipal code book.
At the June 23 council meeting, Rembolt Ludtke LLP was hired for an amount not to exceed $7,500, to do the work, which could take three or four months, according to David Bargen, an attorney with the law firm.
City Clerk Hope Staten said they have been using an updating service to add new items as they were passed by the council, but the last time the entire book was updated was 2017.
“We update some points as we go along, but we really want to do the whole book,” she said.
Bargen’s email to the city said the law firm would cross reference with state statute as much as possible to make sure changes in state law are included. The final product would be in a digital form, but could also be made into a hard copy. Staten said the city is moving towards electronic documents.
The city chose Rembolt Ludtke over Municipal Code Services, Inc. of Neligh, which bid $13,500 for the service. City Attorney Mark Fahleson also works for Rembolt Ludtke.
The council also approved paying $4,100 to Sparq Data Solutions for electronic meeting software that will be used for city council, planning commission and committee meetings. The software attaches related documents to the meeting agendas, which are made available to the public on the city’s website. The city’s code books and other documents can also be accessed by the public through this software. The District 145 Board of Education also uses this software for its meetings.
The new software also fits with the city staff’s desire to move towards electronic documents, Staten said.
In other action, the council increased the schedule of charges for Rose Hill Cemetery. The city previously charged $600 per plot. The price was increased to $1,000. There is also an $80 fee for staking.
The council also approved upsizing the water main on the north and east sides of Anderson North Park Seventh Addition. The previous plans called for a six-inch line but the council voted to install a 10-inch main instead for $28,886.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.