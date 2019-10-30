Wednesday, Oct. 30
Greenwood Village Board, village office, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Eagle TOPS, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Waverly Area Kiwanis, Trackside, 7:30 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 4
Waverly TOPS, First United Methodist Church, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Overeaters Anonymous, Ceresco Village hall, 2 p.m.
Senior Lunch in Eagle, Eagle Lutheran Church, 12 p.m.
Alvo Village, fire barn, 7:30 p.m.
Raymond Village Board, Raymond Fire Hall, 7 p.m.
Eagle Village Board, community building, 7 p.m.
Waverly Senior Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Waverly Chamber of Commerce, 12 to 1 p.m.
Raymond United Methodist Women, 7:30 p.m., Raymond UMC basement
Thursday, Nov. 7
Eagle TOPS, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
Waverly Senior Center (402-416-7693), 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Waverly Area Kiwanis, Trackside, 7:30 a.m.
Bookmoblile, Waverly Plaza, 3 to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Davey Village Board, Sunday 4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 11
Waverly TOPS, First United Methodist Church, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Overeaters Anonymous, Ceresco Village hall, 2 p.m.
Senior Lunch in Eagle, Eagle Lutheran Church, 12 p.m.
Waverly City Council meeting, Waverly Community meeting hall, 7 p.m.
Waverly Senior Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Raymond Grange 391
Waverly VFW, VFW Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Greenwood Village Board, village office, 7 p.m.
