Tuesday, May 12

Waverly City Council meeting, 7 p.m., via teleconference

Wednesday, May 13

Greenwood Village Board meeting, via telephone, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 9

AA meeting, Community Center, Ceresco.

Tuesday, May 19

Ceresco Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Hall, Ceresco.

Monday, May 25

Memorial Day

Tuesday, May 26

Waverly City Council meeting, 7 p.m., via teleconference

Wednesday, May 27

Greenwood Village Board meeting, via teleconference, 7 p.m.

