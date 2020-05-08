Tuesday, May 12
Waverly City Council meeting, 7 p.m., via teleconference
Wednesday, May 13
Greenwood Village Board meeting, via telephone, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 9
AA meeting, Community Center, Ceresco.
Tuesday, May 19
Ceresco Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Hall, Ceresco.
Monday, May 25
Memorial Day
Tuesday, May 26
Waverly City Council meeting, 7 p.m., via teleconference
Wednesday, May 27
Greenwood Village Board meeting, via teleconference, 7 p.m.
