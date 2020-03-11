WAVERLY – Dec. 9 marked the first of three district events where Waverly FFA members could qualify individually or as a team for state competition.
Waverly qualified a Parliamentary Procedure team and Kaylee Binder individually in Extemporaneous Speaking. Both Kaylee and the team received first place. Team members include Kaylee Binder, Makenzie Brehm, Tucker Hespe, Nathan Krenke, Claire Rolf and Audrey Sorensen.
As the year began, seven freshman FFA members competed in Livestock Judging and qualified for state by achieving fourth place. The team includes Saraah Davison, Kaylei Denison, Paityn Edwards, Lily Krajewski, Dylan Perkins, Hayden Pfeiffer and Ella Stanley. Denison earned 10th place individually.
On Feb. 4, FFA members headed north again to Central Community College in Columbus to take a third swing at qualifying teams for state competition. The Welding team, consisting of Josh Harper, Cole Leuenburger, Haven Piening and Conrad Schroeder placed first overall, qualifying for state. Harper, Leuenburger and Piening placed first in each of their respective divisions. The Livestock Management team of Makenzie Brehm, Haven Piening, Claire Rolf and Audrey Sorensen placed second and qualifying for state.
The final team to qualify that day was the Poultry Evaluation team of Tucker Hespe, Jackson Reiter, Claire Rolf and Audrey Sorensen. They place second and qualifying for state. Sorensen was first place individual overall. The Ag Communications team of Kaylee Binder, Makenzie Brehm, Claire Rolf and Audrey Sorensen also qualified for state based on their media plan submission.
Other members attending were the Ag Sales team of Lily Krajewski, Taylor Kudym, Emelia Rourke and Ella Stanley, which placed fourth overall. Rourke was second place individually. The Vet Science team of Lily Bogle, Saraah Davison, Kaylei Denison and Emelia Rourke as well as the Livestock Management team of Lily Bogle, Tucker Hespe, Jackson Reiter, Warren Rolf and Grace Wendel also competed.
