WAVERLY – A piece of Waverly history has returned home.
On Saturday, a fire truck originally owned by the Waverly Volunteer Fire Department made its way back to its hometown after a 65-year trip around eastern Nebraska.
City officials were notified out about six months ago that a 1934 Ford Model BB fire truck formerly owned by Waverly was for sale, according to Aaron Hummel, a member of the fire department and the city’s emergency services coordinator. The Omaha Fire Department had been in possession of the truck for several years.
Department members were surprised to hear the truck was still around and were interested in bringing it back to Waverly as soon as possible.
“We thought this was something that was unique,” Hummel said.
The process of buying and moving the vehicle began soon after the first contact from OFD. The fire truck had been on display for the past few years.
Greg Stofer, who works in Technical Services for OFD and is on the department’s history committee, said Omaha bought the truck around 1970. A group of OFD members worked on the vehicle, putting in a new drive train among other repairs. The department used the restored vehicle for public relations.
“We stopped using it about 10 years ago,” Stofer added.
Since then, the truck sat in a historic fire station at 50th and Pine streets in Omaha where the OFD’s public education division is housed, Stofer said. All of the fluids were drained from the vehicle and it was kept indoors to be used for education purposes.
When OFD decided to get rid of the truck, the history committee contacted its original owners first. Stofer got in touch with a friend who was a member of the Waverly department.
“Our preference was to send it back home if they wanted it,” Stofer said.
Stofer said the committee also contacted the Village of Roca, which also owned the truck at some point in its past.
The history of the truck has several gaps, Hummel said. They believe it was sold by Waverly in 1954 when they purchased a new rig. Roca, located 20 miles south of Lincoln, took possession and its volunteer fire department kept the truck for over 15 years before selling it to OFD.
Hummel is enlisting the public’s help in filling in the missing parts in the rig’s timeline. He hopes someone’s grandparent or parent was on the Waverly department and remembers something about the truck. If so, they can contact the Waverly City Office at 402-786-2312.
“We are definitely looking for any little pieces that will fill in the gaps,” he said.
The truck was delivered to Waverly on Saturday morning. Hummel said a couple of local residents have offered to assess the vehicle and determine what needs to be done to get it back on the road.
Eventually the truck will be used for parades and other community events, according to Hummel.
“The plan is to get it up and in good condition where we can show it to people,” he said.
City officials are thrilled that the truck is back home and are optimistic the rig will be ready in time for this summer’s community festivities, Waverly Fest, when the city will celebrate its 150th birthday.
“We all thought it was pretty neat,” Mayor Mike Werner said about the antique truck.
The Waverly City Council passed a resolution in February authorizing the purchase of the truck for $5,000. The money will come from the sale of an old ambulance.
Werner offered a spot for the truck to be stored at Waverly Self Storage, his local business.
“We donated the space just for the year to give them some time and help out,” he said.
