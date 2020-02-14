WAVERLY – Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Technical Crimes Division have arrested a Waverly man for possession of child pornography.
On Wednesday, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence at 13850 Kenilworth in Waverly after receiving a cyber-tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The search revealed more than 100 images of child pornography in a cloud-based storage account and additional images on devices at the home.
Colin Gierke, 24, was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography. Gierke was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.
