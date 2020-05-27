WAVERLY – The District 145-Waverly Board of Education held a special meeting on May 20 at the Waverly High School library to discuss a real estate deal and two construction projects.
The board approved a real estate purchase agreement between the school district and the City of Waverly to sell a parcel of land on the Waverly Middle School building site.
The .3 acre parcel is located on the east boundary lot 67, Riley Estates Addition to Waverly. It will be used by the city for a roadway right-of-way for Dovers Street where it intersects with 140th Street. The purchase price is $13,000.
The purchase agreement says the city has to pay for and install traffic control devices and pedestrian/student safety measures at the intersection of Dovers and N. 140th streets as recommended by the city’s engineers. The document also says that the city will require the developer of Riley’s Second Addition to design and build a drainage control system that will be paid for by the developer and the city.
The Waverly City Council approved the purchase agreement at its May 12 meeting.
The school board also approved a bid of $297,000 from Cheever Construction to remove the exterior insulation and finish systems (EFIS) at Waverly High School auxiliary gym and replace it with Nichiha fiber cement panels.
A motion to upgrade the security camera system at the Waverly Middle School was also passed. The bid was from Commonwealth Electric. The cost is $132,512.
