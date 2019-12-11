WAVERLY – The Waverly Senior Center has moved to the Vets Club.
Beth Schuster from Aging Partners in Lincoln said the senior center moved to a location that would be more visible and near other businesses.
“We are trying to incorporate ourselves into the community to let them know about all of the services Aging Partners can provide,” she said. “An Aging Partners Senior Center, not only provides a meal, but informational meetings such as a speaker talking about scams and frauds, or a community leader education our seniors on the new thing in town.”
Aging Partners is part of the national network of area agencies on aging. They serve the area in Nebraska around Lincoln comprised of Butler, Fillmore, Lancaster, Polk, Saline, Saunders, Seward and York counties.
At the Waverly Senior Center, Schuster said activities include crafts, listening to local performers and a good round of bingo.
“What would our senior center be without a good round of BINGO?,” she said. “We also do a foot clinic, blood pressure clinic, and the newest exercise from our Aging Partners Health and Fitness Program.”
Shuster said they are proud to partner with the local day care center Little Junction.
“The kids come over once a month and interact with the seniors,” she said. “We feel very strongly about intergenerational programing.”
Schuster believe the move has been good.
“Waverly is such a nice community,” she said. “The City of Waverly has been so supportive and we look forward to providing the seniors programming that fits what they would like to see now, and in the future.”
