WAVERLY – A rural Waverly woman will spend three years in prison for causing the death of her newborn baby.
On April 7, Ashley Bean was sentenced in Lancaster County District Court to three years in prison and 18 months post-release supervision. She struck a plea deal with the county attorney to reduce the charges after pleading no contest in February. The original plea had been not guilty to the charge of child abuse resulting in death.
The incident occurred Dec. 17, 2017 in the 12500 block of Waverly Road. Bean, who was 35 at the time of the incident, reported she fell asleep while breastfeeding her three-week-old son, Axel Xavier Arizola, in bed. She told investigators she went to sleep at about 6:30 a.m. after taking a drink of tequila. She had also consumed alcohol the night before.
When she woke up around 8 a.m., the baby was not breathing and 911 was called. Deputies and medical personnel determined the infant was not breathing and did not have a pulse. He was taken to Bryan Medical West Campus in Lincoln and then to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha where he died hours later. An autopsy determined the cause of death was asphyxia due to combined suffocation and overlay.
Three hours after she consumed alcohol, Bean’s blood alcohol content was still .19 percent. The legal limit to drive is .08 percent.
After an investigation by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Bean was charged in May 2018 with felony child abuse for putting the infant in a situation that endangered his life.
During the sentencing, Bean’s attorney asked for probation, saying the incident was a tragedy and that his client was sorry for her actions. The defense also claimed the infant had suffered complications at birth and may have died from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).
The prosecution countered that medical records showed from the birth mentioned no complications. Bean’s prior record for driving under the influence and issues with alcohol abuse were also mentioned.
The three-year jail sentence was the maximum that could be imposed by the judge.
