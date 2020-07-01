WAVERLY – Last year, Waverlyfest was ready to “Make a Splash in 2019.” Unfortunately, COVID-19 drenched the plans for this year.
The pandemic and the associated Directed Health Measures (DHM) crafted by the state to help stop the spread of the disease forced the Waverly Chamber of Commerce board of directors to decide early in June to cancel the parade and fireworks.
In a statement emailed to The News last week, the Chamber stated that the City of Waverly informed them that an event the size of Waverlyfest would have to adhere to the DHM in place at the time and that the Chamber would be in charge of enforcing these regulations.
Phase 3 of the state DHM began June 22 for all but three counties in the state. Under the new DHM, outdoor events are limited to 75% capacity not to exceed 10,000 people. Carnivals, street dances and beer gardens are prohibited and parades are only allowed if the participants remain in their vehicles and the public does not line the streets.
“With the specific requirements of future DHMs unknown and the fact that volunteers would be needed for their enforcement, the Chamber decided to cancel the events,” the statement read.
Waverly is joining a number of local communities who have cancelled their summer celebrations because of the ever-changing regulations. Lincoln’s Uncle Sam Jam, Stir-Up in Ashland, the sesquicentennial event planned in Wahoo and many other events are among those that have been cancelled.
Waverlyfest has been annual tradition that spans the weekend nearest the Fourth of July, as well as the patriotic holiday itself.
Last year, there were events on the Saturday and Sunday before the Fourth, and then a street dance and beer garden on July 3 and pancake feed, kids’ parade, Fourth of July parade and several other activities on July 4, capped off by a fireworks show at Lawson Park.
The theme last year was “Make a Splash in 2019,” dedicated to the community’s effort to replace their aging swimming pool with an aquatic center. The voters of Waverly approved a sales tax increase and bond issue to fund the aquatic center in May.
The Chamber said the decision to cancel Waverlyfest was difficult, but it was the right one for the community.
“We are disappointed with this cancellation, but a decision had to be made early that took into account the health and safety of Waverly and our volunteers,” the statement said.
