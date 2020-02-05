WAVERLY – Although the deadline for filing has not yet passed, two elected officials for the City of Waverly have indicated they will not run for re-election.
Waverly Mayor Mike Werner and Ward 1 City Council Member Chad Neuhalfen told The News in late 2019 that they were not planning to seek re-election.
Current Ward 2 Council Member William Gerdes has put his hat in the ring to succeed Werner, according to the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s website. Gerdes is the only person who has filed for mayor as of Jan. 31.
Two residents of Ward 1 in Waverly have filed for election to the city council. They are Kyle Bassinger and Aaron Hummel.
A pair of incumbents have filed for re-election in the Waverly Board of Education race. Robin Kapplar, incumbent in Ward 2, has announced her candidacy, as has Cheryl K. Landon in Ward 6. As of Jan. 31, no one had filed for Ward 4. Andy Grosshans is the incumbent.
No one has filed yet for the three seats open in the Raymond Central Board of Education. The incumbents are Brad Breitkreutz in Ward 1, Scott A. Black in Ward 3 and Matthew D. Blanchard in Ward 5.
In the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners race, incumbent Christa Yoakum of Lincoln has filed in Ward 2 (northwest Lancaster County) and incumbent Roma Amundson of Walton has filed in District 4, which includes the southeast part of the county.
Waverly is in District 5, which is not up for election in 2020. Rick Vest is the commissioner for District 5.
Sarah Wilson of Waverly has filed as a candidate for the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Board of Directors, Subdistrict 2.
Village board races will not be on the ballot until the General Election in November. However, in Eagle, the candidates seem to be eager to get started campaigning, as three have already filed for the three seats up for election. They are Gayle E. Schukei, Travis L. Moore and Dan L. Meier.
The deadline for incumbents (those already in office) to file for the May 12 Primary Election is Feb. 18. Non-incumbents have until March 2 to file.
