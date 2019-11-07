WAVERLY – Regan Wiseman, a sophomore at Waverly High School and student of Dr. Talea Bloch, competed on Friday at Kansas State University in the West Central Regional NATS against high school girls grades 9-12 from Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, and Wyoming.
NATS stands for National Association for Teachers of Singing and the competition is comprised of private voice students from high school through college. This year, 441 students registered to receive adjudication feedback and compete for awards.
Wiseman competed in two categories; classical music and musical theater. She advanced to the semifinal round in both categories and to the final round in musical theater. She placed second in musical theater for high school treble and is eligible to compete in the National NATS YouTube round in Musical Theater. The top 14 students selected in each category advance to semifinals and will travel to Knoxville, Tenn. in June for finals competition and awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.