WAVERLY – A Waverly woman was arrested last month for allegedly stealing medicine from residents at the Waverly Community Care Center.
According to reports filed by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department, Anne E. Punko, 38, of Waverly, was arrested Dec. 27 after reports were made by Waverly Community Care Center employees that various medicines were missing.
The medicines were stolen between Nov. 1 and Dec. 27, according to the incident report.
Among the missing medicines was Tylenol with hydrocodone and hydrocodone. The value of the stolen items totaled less than $100.
As of Monday, charges had not been filed with the Lancaster County Attorney’s office, according to Chief Deputy County Bruce J. Prenda.
