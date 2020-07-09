SYRACUSE – Stephanie A. Swanson, 50, of Syra-cuse, passed away July 5, 2020.
A private service will be held on Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Otoe. The service will be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page. The grave-side service was held at 11 a.m. at the Park Hill Ceme-tery in Syracuse.
If you wish to join in the procession with the family, please meet at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m. Attendees will be asked to remain in their vehicles and the service will be available by radio broadcast.
Everyone is invited to the Syracuse County Club im-mediately following the burial.
Visitation was held on Thursday, July 9 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse.
A memorial fund for Stephanie Swanson has been established at Countryside Bank in Syracuse.
