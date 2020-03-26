NOTICE OF AMENDED AND

RESTATED

CERTIFICATE OF ORGANIZATION

OF SOUTH 70, LLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Certificate of Organization of

South 70, LLC has been amended

and restated. The name of the entity

remains South 70, LLC. The

designated office has been

changed to: 6969 South Street, Lincoln,

Nebraska 68506. The registered

agent and office has been

changed to: Koley Jessen P.C.,

L.L.O., 1125 South 103rd Street,

Suite 800, Omaha, Nebraska 68124.

The Amended and Restated Certificate

of Organization was filed

with the Nebraska Secretary of

State on March 6, 2020.

126818; 3/19, 3/26, 4/2

