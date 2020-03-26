NOTICE OF AMENDED AND
RESTATED
CERTIFICATE OF ORGANIZATION
OF SOUTH 70, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Certificate of Organization of
South 70, LLC has been amended
and restated. The name of the entity
remains South 70, LLC. The
designated office has been
changed to: 6969 South Street, Lincoln,
Nebraska 68506. The registered
agent and office has been
changed to: Koley Jessen P.C.,
L.L.O., 1125 South 103rd Street,
Suite 800, Omaha, Nebraska 68124.
The Amended and Restated Certificate
of Organization was filed
with the Nebraska Secretary of
State on March 6, 2020.
126818; 3/19, 3/26, 4/2
