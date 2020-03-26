NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
OF ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION
OF
21ST CENTURY
ROOFING INC
Notice is hereby given that pursuant
to the written consent of all
of the shareholders and directors
of the corporation adopted as of
January 1, 2020 Article I of the Articles
of Incorporation of 21st Century
Roofing, Inc. was amended to
change the name of the Corporation
to 21st Century Contracting,
Inc.
124360; 3/12, 3,19, 3/26
