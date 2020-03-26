NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

OF ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION

OF

21ST CENTURY

ROOFING INC

Notice is hereby given that pursuant

to the written consent of all

of the shareholders and directors

of the corporation adopted as of

January 1, 2020 Article I of the Articles

of Incorporation of 21st Century

Roofing, Inc. was amended to

change the name of the Corporation

to 21st Century Contracting,

Inc.

124360; 3/12, 3,19, 3/26

