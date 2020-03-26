NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

PRECISION STEEL SYSTEMS, LLC

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

Notice is hereby given that Precision

Steel Systems, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska, with its

designated office and its registered

office at 3900 Industrial Avenue,

Lincoln, Nebraska 68504. The

name of the Company’s Registered

Agent is: Nicholas J. Donner.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in and do any lawful

act concerning any and all lawful

business, other than banking or insurance,

for which limited liability

companies may be organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska.

The company was organized

and commenced on March 2,

2020, and will have perpetual existence

unless terminated sooner.

The affairs of the company are to

be conducted by its members.

123707; 3/12, 3/19, 3/26

