NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
PRECISION STEEL SYSTEMS, LLC
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that Precision
Steel Systems, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska, with its
designated office and its registered
office at 3900 Industrial Avenue,
Lincoln, Nebraska 68504. The
name of the Company’s Registered
Agent is: Nicholas J. Donner.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in and do any lawful
act concerning any and all lawful
business, other than banking or insurance,
for which limited liability
companies may be organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska.
The company was organized
and commenced on March 2,
2020, and will have perpetual existence
unless terminated sooner.
The affairs of the company are to
be conducted by its members.
123707; 3/12, 3/19, 3/26
