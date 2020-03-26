NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

TIRE TERRORS, LLC

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

Notice is hereby given that Tire

Terrors, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organized

under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, with its designated

office and its registered office

at 7601 Martell Rd., Hickman,

Nebraska 68372. The name of the

Company’s Registered Agent is:

Jason J. Kubik. The general nature

of its business is to engage in and

do any lawful act concerning and

and all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which

limited liability companies may be

organized under the laws of the

state of Nebraska. The company

was organized and commenced on

March 3, 2020, and will have perpetual

existence unless terminated

sooner. The affairs of the company

are to be conducted by a

Manager, Jason J. Kubik, until such

time as his successor is selected

pursuant to the Operating Agreement.

124362; 3/12,3/19,3/26

