NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
TIRE TERRORS, LLC
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that Tire
Terrors, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organized
under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, with its designated
office and its registered office
at 7601 Martell Rd., Hickman,
Nebraska 68372. The name of the
Company’s Registered Agent is:
Jason J. Kubik. The general nature
of its business is to engage in and
do any lawful act concerning and
and all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which
limited liability companies may be
organized under the laws of the
state of Nebraska. The company
was organized and commenced on
March 3, 2020, and will have perpetual
existence unless terminated
sooner. The affairs of the company
are to be conducted by a
Manager, Jason J. Kubik, until such
time as his successor is selected
pursuant to the Operating Agreement.
124362; 3/12,3/19,3/26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.