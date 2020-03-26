Notice of Organization
Notice is hereby given that Prairie
Lake Commercial, LLC, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its initial
designated office at 530 S. 13th
St., STE 100, Lincoln, NE 68508. The
initial agent for service of process
and the agent’s address is Registered
Agents, Inc., 530 S. 13th St.,
STE 100, Lincoln, NE 68508.
By: Prairie Lake Commercial, LLC
124617; 3/12, 3/19,3/26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.