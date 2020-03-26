NANCY L. LOFTIS

Law Office

5533 S. 27 Street, Suite 203

Lincoln, NE 68512

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION OF LNK

STORAGE AND BUSINESS BAYS, LLC

NAME OF LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY:

LNK Storage and

Business Bays, LLC

REGISTERED AGENT:

Nancy L. Loftis

5533 S. 27 Street

Suite 203

Lincoln, NE 68512.

DESIGNATED PLACE OF BUSINESS:

5200 N 20th Street

Lincoln, NE 68521.

The company was organized

February 26 2020, and shall have

perpetual existence. The affairs of

the company shall be conducted

by the managers appointed by its

members as provided in the operating

agreement of the company.

The initial manager(s) of the company

is Ryan Reinke.

123689; 3/12, 3/19, 3/26

