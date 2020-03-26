NANCY L. LOFTIS
Law Office
5533 S. 27 Street, Suite 203
Lincoln, NE 68512
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION OF
RENEBRASKA, LLC
NAME OF LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY: RENebraska, LLC
REGISTERED AGENT: Nancy L. Loftis,
5533 S. 27 Street, Suite 203, Lincoln,
NE 68512.
DESIGNATED PLACE OF BUSINESS:
22201 S 96th Street, Hickman, NE
68372
The company was organized
March 9, 2020 and shall have perpetual
existence. The affairs of
the company shall be conducted
by the managers appointed by its
members as provided in the operating
agreement of the company.
The initial manager(s) of the company
is Ryan Omel.
127641; 3/19, 3/26, 4/2
