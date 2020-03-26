NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

PATRIOT SUNROOMS, LLC

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

Notice is hereby given that Patriot

Sunrooms, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, with its designated

office and its registered office

at 7255 Helen Witt Dr., Lincoln,

Nebraska 68512. The name of the

Company’s Registered agent is:

Seth A. Sejkora. The general nature

of its business is to engage in

and and do any lawful act concerning

and all lawful busiany

cerning any and all lawful business,

other than banking or insurance,

for which limited liability

companies may be organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska.

The company was organized

and commenced on March 4,

2020 and will have perpetual existence

unless terminated sooner.

The affairs of the company are to

be conducted by its members.

125322; 3/12, 3/19, 3/26

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.