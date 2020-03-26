NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
PATRIOT SUNROOMS, LLC
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that Patriot
Sunrooms, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, with its designated
office and its registered office
at 7255 Helen Witt Dr., Lincoln,
Nebraska 68512. The name of the
Company’s Registered agent is:
Seth A. Sejkora. The general nature
of its business is to engage in
and and do any lawful act concerning
and all lawful busiany
cerning any and all lawful business,
other than banking or insurance,
for which limited liability
companies may be organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska.
The company was organized
and commenced on March 4,
2020 and will have perpetual existence
unless terminated sooner.
The affairs of the company are to
be conducted by its members.
125322; 3/12, 3/19, 3/26
