Raymond Central Public Schools
Board of Education Emergency
Meeting Wednesday, March 18,
2020 at 5:00 PM
Raymond Central Jr-Sr High School
1800 West Agnew Road
Raymond, NE 68428-9783
Present through Virtual Board
Meeting: Scott Black, Matt Blanchard,
Brad Breitkreutz, Cathy
Burklund, Dr. Harriet Gould, and
Lori Springer. Also attending were
Dr. Derrick Joel, Superintendent;
Allison Stansberry, Secondary
Principal; Brian Gralheer, Asst
Principal/Athletic Director; Shelly
Dostal, Valparaiso Elementary
Principal; and Ann Egr, Ceresco Elementary
Principal.
President Gould called the meeting
to order at 5:10 PM and the
Pledge of Allegiance was said.
President Gould reminded the
audience of the Open Meeting
Laws that are followed.
School closure for 2 weeks beginning
March 16 was based on
the recommendation of Three Rivers
Health Department which we
will review next week. Many
schools around us have gone to
"indefinitely.”
Superintendent Joel extended
appreciation to ALL staff members
for their flexibility and willingness
to work together to support our
together support
students and families. While we
may be in unchartered territory,
we have a fantastic team of people
committed to our mission and
vision as a district. The first two
weeks have been planned and
communicated. We are now planning
for a possible indefinite period
of closure.
Emergency Response Resolution
- Motion by Gould, second by
Breitkreutz to authorize the Superintendent
of Schools, or designee,
to take all necessary action to prepare
for the Board of Education to
declare the COVID 19 virus situation
as an "emergency" under the
Nebraska Emergency Management
Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §§81-
829.36 through 81-829.75, including
preparation of any required resolution
determining that an emergency
exists and preparation for
filing such resolution with the
clerk of local governments and the
Nebraska Emergency Management
Agency. RCV 6 0. Motion
carried.
Pay During Closure Resolution -
Motion by Breitkreutz, second by
Black to authorize the Superintendent
of Schools, or designee, to
continue to pay the District’s hourly
and/or non-exempt employees
their regular pay, for up to 4
weeks during the temporary closure.
If the District operations
continue to be closed after 4
weeks, then the Board shall reconvene
and determine what authority,
if any, the Superintendent of
Schools, or designee, has to continue
paying the District’s hourly
and/or non-exempt employees
during the temporary closure.
Nothing in this Resolution shall
prevent the Superintendent, or
designee, from assigning hourly
and/or non-exempt employees to
work or perform services and be
compensated for such services.
Each hourly employee will sign a
work agreement that protects the
District in the event of extending
the school year. RCV 5-0,
Abstained-Breitkreutz. Motion
carried.
Access to school buildings is
closed to everyone except staff
members during the temporary
closure. Teachers currently have
a choice whether they come to the
building site and work from their
classroom. We are creating a plan
to roll out on Monday to use our
classified staff (work agreement)
to provide service in a different
capacity. We will also use classified
staff to support teachers and
students during remote learning
beginning on March 30.
Motion by Breitkreutz, second
by Burklund to adjourn the meeting
at 6:11 PM. RCV 6-0. Motion
carried.
129836; 3/26
