Raymond Central Public Schools

Board of Education Emergency

Meeting Wednesday, March 18,

2020 at 5:00 PM

Raymond Central Jr-Sr High School

1800 West Agnew Road

Raymond, NE 68428-9783

Present through Virtual Board

Meeting: Scott Black, Matt Blanchard,

Brad Breitkreutz, Cathy

Burklund, Dr. Harriet Gould, and

Lori Springer. Also attending were

Dr. Derrick Joel, Superintendent;

Allison Stansberry, Secondary

Principal; Brian Gralheer, Asst

Principal/Athletic Director; Shelly

Dostal, Valparaiso Elementary

Principal; and Ann Egr, Ceresco Elementary

Principal.

President Gould called the meeting

to order at 5:10 PM and the

Pledge of Allegiance was said.

President Gould reminded the

audience of the Open Meeting

Laws that are followed.

School closure for 2 weeks beginning

March 16 was based on

the recommendation of Three Rivers

Health Department which we

will review next week. Many

schools around us have gone to

"indefinitely.”

Superintendent Joel extended

appreciation to ALL staff members

for their flexibility and willingness

to work together to support our

together support

students and families. While we

may be in unchartered territory,

we have a fantastic team of people

committed to our mission and

vision as a district. The first two

weeks have been planned and

communicated. We are now planning

for a possible indefinite period

of closure.

Emergency Response Resolution

- Motion by Gould, second by

Breitkreutz to authorize the Superintendent

of Schools, or designee,

to take all necessary action to prepare

for the Board of Education to

declare the COVID 19 virus situation

as an "emergency" under the

Nebraska Emergency Management

Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §§81-

829.36 through 81-829.75, including

preparation of any required resolution

determining that an emergency

exists and preparation for

filing such resolution with the

clerk of local governments and the

Nebraska Emergency Management

Agency. RCV 6 0. Motion

carried.

Pay During Closure Resolution -

Motion by Breitkreutz, second by

Black to authorize the Superintendent

of Schools, or designee, to

continue to pay the District’s hourly

and/or non-exempt employees

their regular pay, for up to 4

weeks during the temporary closure.

If the District operations

continue to be closed after 4

weeks, then the Board shall reconvene

and determine what authority,

if any, the Superintendent of

Schools, or designee, has to continue

paying the District’s hourly

and/or non-exempt employees

during the temporary closure.

Nothing in this Resolution shall

prevent the Superintendent, or

designee, from assigning hourly

and/or non-exempt employees to

work or perform services and be

compensated for such services.

Each hourly employee will sign a

work agreement that protects the

District in the event of extending

the school year. RCV 5-0,

Abstained-Breitkreutz. Motion

carried.

Access to school buildings is

closed to everyone except staff

members during the temporary

closure. Teachers currently have

a choice whether they come to the

building site and work from their

classroom. We are creating a plan

to roll out on Monday to use our

classified staff (work agreement)

to provide service in a different

capacity. We will also use classified

staff to support teachers and

students during remote learning

beginning on March 30.

Motion by Breitkreutz, second

by Burklund to adjourn the meeting

at 6:11 PM. RCV 6-0. Motion

carried.

129836; 3/26

