VILLAGE OF RAYMOND

MINUTES OF THE

MARCH 3, 2020, MEETING

The regular meeting of the

Board of Trustees of the Village of

Raymond was called to order at

the fire hall at 6:00 p.m. Board

members present: Terry Brown,

Rick Robinson, Megan Hansen,

Becky Bowen. Absent: Zachariah

Brown. Topics of discussion and

action of the Board:

1. Approved the minutes of the

February 4, 2020, meeting

2. Approved the claims presented

by the Village Clerk.

3. Discussed sewer plant including

wastewater operator backup position.

4. Approved $100.00 donation for

the Easter egg hunt.

5. Reviewed sewer fund revenue

and expenses. Preliminary approval

of increase to $46.00 per month

for sewer service pending ordinance

passage at April meeting.

6. Discussed water and sewer past

due report.

7. Discussed generator maintenance.

8. Discussed a nonfunctioning water

meter.

9. Discussed unlicensed vehicles

to be referred to the attorney.

10. Letters were sent in February

for snow removal on main street

sidewalks.

11. The Malcolm Ball Association

cleaned the ballfield of items left

behind.

12. Discussed the proposal to sell

the ballfield for residential lots including

feedback from several residents.

13. Discussed resident request

for park and playground improvements.

A park cleanup day will be

held March 21 with a backup date

of March 28.

14. The camper parked at the

commercial building south of the

bar reported that the camper was

not a residence but used as a temporary

office space.

15. Discussed the Bomberg scrap

pile and rubbish.

Nancy K. Niemann

Village Clerk

CLAIMS PRESENTED FROM THE

MONTH OF FEBRUARY, 2020

Janice Cochran se 149.60; Terry

Brown sa 1,135.00; Zach Brown sa

25.00; Megan Hansen sa 25.00; Rick

Robinson sa 25.00; Becky Bowen

sa 25.00; Jay Eastep sa 887.50;

Wayne Regnier sa 1,500.00; Nancy

Niemann sa 500.00 su 133.78;

Windstream se 124.50; Nebr Public

Health Lab se 723.00; Nationwide

Insurance ins 100.00; Midwest

Labs se 600.50; Norris Public Power

se 1,662.92; Taylor’s Drain &

Sewer se 1,080.00

129529;3/26

