VILLAGE OF RAYMOND
MINUTES OF THE
MARCH 3, 2020, MEETING
The regular meeting of the
Board of Trustees of the Village of
Raymond was called to order at
the fire hall at 6:00 p.m. Board
members present: Terry Brown,
Rick Robinson, Megan Hansen,
Becky Bowen. Absent: Zachariah
Brown. Topics of discussion and
action of the Board:
1. Approved the minutes of the
February 4, 2020, meeting
2. Approved the claims presented
by the Village Clerk.
3. Discussed sewer plant including
wastewater operator backup position.
4. Approved $100.00 donation for
the Easter egg hunt.
5. Reviewed sewer fund revenue
and expenses. Preliminary approval
of increase to $46.00 per month
for sewer service pending ordinance
passage at April meeting.
6. Discussed water and sewer past
due report.
7. Discussed generator maintenance.
8. Discussed a nonfunctioning water
meter.
9. Discussed unlicensed vehicles
to be referred to the attorney.
10. Letters were sent in February
for snow removal on main street
sidewalks.
11. The Malcolm Ball Association
cleaned the ballfield of items left
behind.
12. Discussed the proposal to sell
the ballfield for residential lots including
feedback from several residents.
13. Discussed resident request
for park and playground improvements.
A park cleanup day will be
held March 21 with a backup date
of March 28.
14. The camper parked at the
commercial building south of the
bar reported that the camper was
not a residence but used as a temporary
office space.
15. Discussed the Bomberg scrap
pile and rubbish.
Nancy K. Niemann
Village Clerk
CLAIMS PRESENTED FROM THE
MONTH OF FEBRUARY, 2020
Janice Cochran se 149.60; Terry
Brown sa 1,135.00; Zach Brown sa
25.00; Megan Hansen sa 25.00; Rick
Robinson sa 25.00; Becky Bowen
sa 25.00; Jay Eastep sa 887.50;
Wayne Regnier sa 1,500.00; Nancy
Niemann sa 500.00 su 133.78;
Windstream se 124.50; Nebr Public
Health Lab se 723.00; Nationwide
Insurance ins 100.00; Midwest
Labs se 600.50; Norris Public Power
se 1,662.92; Taylor’s Drain &
Sewer se 1,080.00
129529;3/26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.