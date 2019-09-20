LOUISVILLE – After a tough last-second loss last week the Raymond Central football team rebounded for a 6-0 win at Louisville Friday, Sept. 13.
The tale of the game was defense.
The Mustangs held the Lions to 35 total yards for the game despite the absence of senior defensive back Mikey McCoy.
McCoy was hurt in the second quarter of the Falls City game last week and is likely out for the season with a broken leg.
The Mustangs held the Louisville triple option attack to 23 yards rushing and 12 yards passing on only two completions.
Louisville completed as many passes to Mustang defenders as it did to Lions as junior linebacker Michael Potter and sophomore safety Conner Kreikemeier both had interceptions in the game.
Head coach Wade Houchin said that a sloppy effort on offense kept Raymond Central from taking over the game.
“Every time we seemed to get momentum, something seemed to go awry from a penalties standpoint and obviously turnovers didn’t help,” Houchin said.
The Mustangs ended the game with four turnovers, three interceptions and a fumble lost.
“We had receivers running the wrong routes and pass (protection) breakdowns and that makes the quarterback look bad. Things like that are really why they kept it close,” Houchin said.
Kreikemeier, quarterback for the Mustangs, and his little brother, freshman running back Mason Kreikemeier, accounted for 190 of the Mustangs’ 211 total yards.
The first half ended scoreless as both teams’ offenses ground to a halt.
In the third quarter, Conner Kreikemeier found senior wide receiver Ethan Boyd for an 18 yard touchdown pass.
After missing the PAT and with a more than a quarter left in the game the defense kept the Lion offense floundering.
The Mustangs lost the turnover battle, were penalized 10 times for 50 yards while the Lions were only penalized once, but still found a way to win the game minus one of their leaders.
“As big of a talent as Mikey (McCoy) is, his brain is probably what we’re going to miss the most, on both sides of the ball, and from a leadership standpoint,” Houchin said.
Despite the injuries and a dwindling senior class, Houchin said the outlook for the remainder of the season remains bright.
“We’ve got some guys that can be successful,” Houchin said. “We have to accelerate their learning. Physically, we’ve got a guy or two that I think can step right in and be there from a skill standpoint.”
Raymond Central will host Nebraska City in its next game, Sept. 20. The Homecoming game will be a rematch of a game the Mustangs won last year, beating the Pioneers 30-28.
