VALLEY – Raymond Central jumped out to a 39-0 first half lead and cruised to a 46-8 season opening win over Douglas County West, Friday night.
Sophomore Travis Nelson had an interception return for a touchdown and a kick return for a touchdown to pace the Mustangs.
The game was a rematch of a game the Mustangs lost last year. The Falcons won the 2018 matchup at Raymond Central 32-13.
The Mustangs start the season 1-0 and will have their first home game Sept. 6 as they host Falls City.
More Mustang football coverage can be found in The News’ print edition, including coach and player insights and stats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.