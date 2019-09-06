RAYMOND – Falls City scored a touchdown with six seconds remaining in the game to down the Mustangs 27-23 at Raymond Central, Friday night.
The Mustangs rebounded from a 14-3 halftime deficit to take a 23-21 lead with 7:34 left in the fourth quarter.
Down 17-21, the Mustangs capitalized on one of several Falls City turnovers. Facing a long first and twenty after a holding penalty, sophomore quarterback Conner Kreikemeier hit junior Lucas Buresh on a quick slant. Buresh brushed off a tackle and raced 54 yards for the score.
Raymond Central would miss the point after to keep the lead at two.
The Mustang defense would force a punt and a turnover on downs on the next two Tiger drives.
With possession of the ball and 2:06 left on the clock, Raymond Central was a first down away from running out the clock and escaping with a win.
On first and second the Mustang offense found the Tiger defense hard to move as two run plays gained only three yards.
On third and seven, the Mustangs went to the air and completed a pass only to be pushed out of bounds after a five yard gain.
With the clock stopped and two yards to go for the first down, the Mustangs went for the win on fourth down but were stopped short.
Eight plays and just over a minute later, Falls City quarterback Kade Bredemeier punched it in from two yards out to give the Tigers the lead with six seconds left.
A kickoff and two unsuccessful pass plays later and the game was final.
Falls City improves its record to 2-0 on the season, beating Milford in week one.
The Mustangs drop to 1-1 and will head to Louisville (1-1) next week. The Lions lost Friday to Johnson County Central.
More Raymond Central football coverage, including insights from Coach Wade Houchin, stats and pictures, can be found in The News’ print edition, Thurs-day, Sept. 12.
