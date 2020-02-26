OMAHA – Waverly junior Evan Canoyer was crowned the 170-pound Class B champion at the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships in Omaha on Feb. 22.
Canoyer, who finished second last season as a sophomore in the same weight class, was able to seal the deal in his final match as a junior.
Canoyer won four matches in Omaha including a very controlled 7-3 decision over York senior Kobe Lyons in Saturday afternoon’s 170-pound title match up.
The win capped Canoyer’s season with a record of 29-1.
Three other Vikings also recorded wins in Omaha.
Viking 126-pound junior Trae Greve finished with a record of 1-2 in Omaha. Greve scored a 10-5 decision over Dylan Hubbard of Lexington in the first round of consolations. His 1-2 finish ended his junior campaign with a record of 27-9.
Waverly's 195-pound sophomore Wyatt Fanning also finished 1-2 in Omaha, ending his season with a record of 28-13. Fanning pinned Matthew Escamilla of Alliance in a first round consolation match up.
The 220-pound sophomore Jacob Krauter won his opening round match up against Joe Rodriguez of West Point-Beemer, but then was defeated by Bennington’s Garett Menke and Ashland-Greenwood’s Jacob Ludwig. He finished his sophomore season with a record of 20-15.
