WAHOO – A number of area gridders appear on the 2019 Class C1-4 All-District Football Team.
Eight Wahoo football players were named to the first team. Four Bishop Neumann players were named to the first team. One Raymond Central player was named to the first team.
Seniors Trevin Luben, Gunnar Vanek, Callan Phillips and sophomore Colin Ludvik were all named to the fist team offense.
Luben and Ludvik provided Coach Chad Fox with a two-headed monster at running back.
The duo combined to rush for 2,791 yards and 50 touchdowns (prior to Class C-1 state championship game) for Wahoo through 12 games.
Phillips and Vanek started along the offensive line paving the way for nearly 5,000 yards total yards in 2019.
Seniors Brandon Swahn, Kole Bordovsky and Thomas Waido and junior Grant Kolterman all earned honors on the first team defense.
All four players started on a historic Warrior defense which set numerous school records.
Bishop Neumann seniors David Lilly and Jon Matulka were named to the Class C1-4 All-District first team offense.
Lilly rushed for 1,228 yards and 23 touchdowns for the 6-4 Cavaliers while Matulka started at tackle along the offensive line.
Cavalier seniors Trey Miller and Taylen Pospisil were named to the first team defense. Miller was in on 72 tackles and Pospisil added 34 stops and intercepted a pass.
Raymond Central sophomore Conner Kreikemeier was named to first team defense after a solid campaign on the gridiron. He finished with 64 tackles and intercepted two passes while starting every game for the Mustangs.
Cavaliers Dalton Bartek (sr.), Jarrett Kmiecik (sr.), Boston Pentico (jr.) and Dawson Sabatka (jr.) were all named to the honorable mention team.
Mustangs Nolan Benes (jr.), Travis Nelson (so.), Michael Potter (jr.) and Christian Schweitzer (jr.) were named to the honorable mention team.
Warriors Kalon Cooper (sr.), Nate Fox (sr.), Cooper Hancock (jr.), Luke Partridge (sr.), Peyten Walling (sr.) and Jesus Zaragoza (sr.) were named to the honorable mention team.
