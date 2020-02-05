HICKMAN – The Waverly Lady Viking girls basketball team was defeated 63-41 in the Eastern Midlands Conference Basketball Tournament.
The Titans, playing at home defeated the Vikings by 22 points in the tournament quarterfinals.
Norris got off to a fast start, scoring 25 points in the opening quarter. Waverly trailed 32-19 at the half.
The Vikings held serve in the third quarter and went into the final quarter down 51-34.
“I thought our girls played really well together tonight. We handled their press much better for the most part. We played with a lot of toughness, passion, and grit. Now we’ll look to carry that into the final two weeks of the regular season and get ready for the post season,” said Waverly Coach John Cockerill.
Junior Macy Persinger had the hot hand for the Vikings, finishing with five made 3-pointers and a team-high 18 points.
Senior Morgan Dehning added nine points against the Titans.
The next game for Waverly will come at home on Feb. 4 at home against the Ralston Rams.
