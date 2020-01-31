SCRIBNER – The Raymond Central girls basketball team fell to 1-15 on the season after losses to Wahoo and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder last week.
The Mustangs were defeated 58-13 at Wahoo on Senior Night at Wahoo High School.
The Mustangs were held to just three points over the final 16 minutes and the 13 points were a season-low for the struggling Mustangs.
The Mustangs made just four field goals, missed all 16 of their 3-point attempts and made just one of their six free throws.
Senior Katelyn Komenda led the Mustangs with 10 points. Sophomore Makenna Gehle scored the only other points of the game for RC.
Sophomore Abbie Hudson led the team with six rebounds and sophomore Emaree Harris pulled down five more.
The offensive woes continued for the Mustangs when they took to the road to do battle with the Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Patriots on Jan. 24.
The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 23, but had to be moved to Friday due to inclement weather.
The Mustangs led 7-6 after one quarter, but were outscored 34-17 the rest of the way and were downed 40-24.
Sophomore Rachel Potter and senior Katherine Sydik led the Mustangs with six points apiece. Sydik led the Mustangs with nine rebounds.
