WEEPING WATER – The Raymond Central girls basketball team earned their first win of the season on Dec. 27 when they cruised past the Cedar Bluffs Wildcats 64-20 at the Weeping Water Holiday Tournament.
The Mustangs broke the game open by outscoring the Wildcats 31-4 in the second period.
Three different players finished in double-figures for Raymond Central, led by an 18-point performance from senior Katelyn Komenda. Komenda sank 8-of-16 from the field, including 2-of-6 from behind the 3-point line.
Sophomore guard Rachel Potter added 13 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Senior Kassidy Johnson came through with 12 points and tied for the team-high in steals with five.
The Mustangs shot a season-best 46 percent from the field and turned the ball over a season low 21 times.
The next contest for the 1-6 Mustangs will come on Friday night when RC travels to Yutan to do battle with the 4-3 Chieftains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.