SCRIBNER – The Raymond Central boys basketball team saw their losing streak reach seven games after a loss on the road against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Jan. 23.
The Mustangs suffered a tough 55-50 road loss against David City on Jan. 14.
The Mustangs led 19-18 at the half, but were outscored 37-31 over the final 16 minutes.
“We couldn’t match their effort which was really disappointing. We played harder in the 4th quarter but by then DC was able to get shots to start falling and we couldn’t catch up with them going 11-14 from the line in the fourth,” said Raymond Central Coach Andrew Placke.
Sophomore Eli White led the Mustangs with 14 points on 6-of-16 shooting from the field. He also added three assists, two steals and two assists.
Sophomore Andrew Otto added 11 points and six rebounds.
The Mustangs shot 35 percent from the field and were able to convert on just 6-of-12 from the free throw line.
The Mustangs returned home for a contest against the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays on Jan. 17.
RC fell behind 26-7 after one quarter and was not able to recover. The Jays left tow with a 68-37 victory.
The Mustangs trailed 42-16 at the half.
“Another game where we didn’t have much energy to start and that really doomed us from the beginning. Too many turnovers that led to easy baskets in the first quarter to really try and make it a game,” Placke added.
Twenty-six turnovers quickly slowed the Mustang momentum.
White and Otto combined for 18 points and seven steals against the Jays.
Senior Allan Walla added seven points.
The string of tough games continued for the Mustangs when they made the trip to Wahoo to take on the fifth-ranked Warriors.
Wahoo led 31-5 after one quarter and cruised to a 72-31 home win.
The Warriors forced Raymond Central into 29 turnovers.
Senior Logan Black made all five of his field goal attempts and led RC with 10 points.
Junior Michael Potter added seven points and two assists.
The Mustangs remained on the road on Jan. 23 when they traveled to take on Raiders of Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
The Mustangs were limited to just 25 points in the 43-25 setback.
The Mustangs shot 27 percent from the field, made just 1-of-13 from behind the 3-point line and sank 6-of-10 from the free throw line.
Senior Ethan Boyd returned from an ankle injury and led Raymond Central with 10 points and added three rebounds.
Ian Fredrickson added six points for the Mustangs.
Eli White added five points and three rebounds.
The loss dropped RC’s record to 3-12 on the season.
