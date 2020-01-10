WOOD RIVER – The Raymond Central wrestling team finished 3-2 while competing in the annual Wood River Dual Tournament on Jan. 4
The 3-2 finish moved the Mustang season dual record to 14-4.
The Mustangs earned wins over Wood River (51-18), Gibbon (50-20) and Broken Bow (54-24).
Aquinas Catholic (45-19) and Amherst (49-23) defeated Raymond Central in Wood River.
Junior Mitch Albrecht (120), sophomore Conner Kreikemeier (152) and John Karpov (160) all finished undefeated at the dual tournament.
Albrecht won four contested matches, including a 4-1 decision over Hunter Vandenberg of Aquinas Catholic.
Kreikemeier had five matches in Wood River and won all five including a narrow 6-4 decision over Nolan Eller of Aquinas Catholic.
Karpov was in control of all five of his matches winning three by pinfall, one by a 5-0 decision and another by a 13-3 major decision.
106-pound freshman Cameron Schultz finished 4-1 in Wood River with his only loss coming at the hands of Riley Waddington of Wood River.
132-pound sophomore Logan Bryce also finished 4-1 at the meet. His only setback came at the hands of Quentyn Frank of Amherst by a 7-1 decision.
113-pounder Elijah Nacke finished with a record of 3-2 in five contested matches in Wood River.
