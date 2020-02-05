RAYMOND – The Raymond Central wrestling team downed Waverly 52-24 at home dual on Jan. 28.
On Thursday, the Mustangs traveled to Seward for a double dual. The Mustangs earned two more dual wins in Seward defeating Holdrege (55-19) and Boys Town (60-18).
The three wins moved the Mustang dual record to 21-6 on the season.
On Saturday the Mustangs welcomed 15 teams to town for an invitational.
The Mustangs wrestled 11 guys and finished seventh at the meet with 74 team points.
Three wrestlers finished fourth at the meet to lead the home team.
Sophomore Elijah Nacke finished fourth at the meet after losing to Spencer Bridgmon of Syracuse in the 113-pound match for third place. The loss dropped Nacke’s record to 15-13 on the season.
120-pound junior Mitch Albrecht improved to 42-3 on year after finishing 2-2 at the home meet. Albrecht dropped a 7-3 decision at the hands of Wyatt May of Millard West in the 120-pound match for third place.
Mustang McKay Bryce finished with a record of 2-2 at the home meet and scored 14 team points while coming through with a fourth-place performance. He lost to Aiden Schollmeyer of Millard West in the 132-pound match for third place and dropped his season record to 16-18.
Sophomore Conner Kreikemeier won his first two matches on Saturday, but had to forfeit his final three after suffering and injury while competing in the 152-pound weight division. The 2-3 finish dropped his season record to 36-5.
Freshman Cameron Schultz finished with a record of 2-3 on Saturday while finishing sixth in the 106-pound weight division.
138-pound sophomore Travis Nelson posted a record of 2-2 at the meet.
145-pound Caleb Schultz finished with a record of 1-3 on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.