RAYMOND – The Raymond Central girls basketball team dropped a pair of games at home last week starting with a heartbreaker against Wilber-Clatonia.
The Mustangs struggled to score over the first three quarters and trailed 26-19 going into the fourth quarter. The home team rallied, scoring 15 points to get back into the game, before falling 37-34.
The Mustangs made just 12-of-59 from the field and sank just four of their 38 3-point attempts.
Senior Kassidy Johnson filled up the stat sheet for the Mustangs finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds and five steals.
Sophomore Rachel Potter also played well finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals.
Senior Katherine Sydik added six points and six rebounds.
The Mustangs remained at home on Saturday when they welcomed the undefeated Syracuse Rockets to town.
The Mustangs trailed 12-10 after just one quarter, but were outscored 43-20 over the final 24 minutes in a 55-30 setback.
The Mustangs made just 10 field goals against the Rockets and converted on just 6-of-15 from the free throw line.
Potter had a career-night for the Mustangs finishing with 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Johnson added seven points for the Mustangs.
