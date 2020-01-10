NORTH BEND – The Raymond Central girls basketball team fell to 1-9 on the season after a pair of losses on back-to-back nights last week.
Twenty-four turnovers plagued the Mustangs in a 55-34 setback on the road against the Yutan Chieftains on Jan. 3.
Yutan outscored Raymond Central in every quarter while posting the 21-point victory.
The Mustangs shot 9-of-37 from the field and 5-of-21 from behind the 3-point line.
They were also only able to convert of 11-of-23 from the free throw line.
Senior Katelyn Komenda led the Mustangs with 12 points and five rebounds.
Senior Kassidy Johnson added eight points and four rebounds.
Sophomore Rachel Potter added six points on two made 3-pointers and added four rebounds.
Less than 24 hours later the Mustangs remained on the road to do battle with the undefeated North Bend Central Tigers.
NBC scored 53 points in the first half and cruised to a 77-34 win over the Mustangs at home.
Potter scored half of the Mustang points finishing with 17 on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.
Komenda and senior Katherine Sydik added six points apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.