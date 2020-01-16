Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&