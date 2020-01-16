UTICA – The Raymond Central girls basketball team fell to 1-11 on the season after dropping games on back-to-back nights over the weekend.
The week started with a 65-22 home loss at the hands of conference foe Arlington on Friday night.
The Mustangs made just five field goals and turned the ball over 32 times against the aggressive Eagle defensive pressure.
The 22 points were a season-low for the Mustangs.
Senior Katelyn Komenda led the Mustangs with seven points on the strength of two made 3-pointers. She also led the home team on the boards with six.
Senior Kassidy Johnson added five points for Raymond Central.
Less than 24 hours later the Mustangs returned to the floor for a road game against the Centennial Broncos on Saturday afternoon.
The Mustangs fell behind 41-12 at the half and were defeated 67-32 by the Broncos.
The Mustangs took better care of the ball, but were outrebounded 39-24 and shot just 23 percent from the field.
Senior Katherine Sydik led the Mustangs with eight points and added four rebounds.
Komenda added six points while Johnson chipped in four points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals.
