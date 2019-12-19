RAYMOND – The Raymond Central Mustangs improved their dual record to 6-1 on the year after turning in a dominating performance at their home dual tournament on Dec. 13 at Raymond Central High School.
Coach Harold Pester and the Mustangs defeated all five teams they squared off against on Friday night.
The Mustangs recorded wins over Weeping Water (64-12), Platteview (45-34), Bishop Neumann (54-24), Omaha Concordia (75-6) and Conestoga (36-36, tiebreaker).
Mustang junior Mitch Albrecht (120) remained undefeated on the season after finishing 5-0 on Friday night. Albrecht scored two pins and a 6-4 decision over Braden Ruffner of Conestoga.
132 pounder Logan Bryce also finished 5-0 on Friday night winning four contested matches including a pair of sudden victories over Cameron Williams of Conestoga and Nolan Blevins of Weeping Water.
Sophomore Conner Kreikemier also remained unbeaten on the season after rolling to four wins in his five contested matches. His toughest match came against Jason Burch of Weeping Water. Kreikemeier won by a 5-0 decision.
Mustang John Karpov also finished 5-0 at the dual meet. Karpov won all three of his contested matches including an 8-6 come-from-behind decision over Sam Vrana of Bishop Neumann. His other two wins were pins.
Caleb Schultz finished 4-1 at the home meet, Gavin Soden and Noah Thornburg also finished 4-1 on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.