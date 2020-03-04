LINCOLN – The Raymond Central boys basketball team saw their season come to an end with a 58-27 loss at the hands of fourth-ranked Lincoln Christian on Feb. 25 at Lincoln Southeast High School.
The Mustangs struggled on the offensive end of the floor against the bigger Crusaders.
“Once again we just really struggled against their length and size. Their aggressive defense also caused problems, they didn’t allow us to get into any sort of offensive rhythm and that really made us struggle with turnovers,” said Raymond Central Coach Andrew Placke.
The Mustangs shot 9-of-44 from the floor, 3-of-14 from behind the 3-point line and turned the ball over 17 times against LC.
Junior Michael Potter played well, finishing with a season-high 12 points.
Senior Allan Walla and teammates Lucas Buresh and Ian Fredrickson added three points apiece.
“We finished the season at 4-19 but have good, young talent that made strides this year. Junior Michael Potter is one that really stepped up the last few weeks and is an example of what toughness and hard work can do,” Placke added.
