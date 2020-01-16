UTICA – The Raymond Central boys basketball team dropped a pair of contests last week, starting with a hard-fought 59-50 home setback in overtime at the hands of conference foe Arlington on Jan. 10.
The game was close the entire way and it wasn’t until the overtime period where the visitors were able to pull away from the Mustangs.
The Eagles scored 15 points in the overtime period and limited the home team to just 6 to pull out the nine-point win.
The Mustangs shot 37 percent from the field and connected on 10-of-17 from the free throw line.
Sophomore Andrew Otto led Raymond Central with 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field. He also pulled down a team—best eight rebounds.
Senior Logan Black filled up the stat sheet with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Sophomore guard Eli White added 12 points and two rebounds against the Eagles.
The Mustangs returned to the floor less than 24 hours later to do battle with the ranked Centennial Broncos on Saturday afternoon.
The Mustangs got off to a strong start and trailed just 8-6 after eight minutes, but the home team was able to outscore the visitors 18-5 in the second quarter leading to a 51-34 victory for the Broncos.
Eli White poured in 15 points and added four rebounds.
Otto scored 11 points and pulled down six rebounds.
The Mustangs shot 29 percent from the field and were plagued by 17 turnovers.
It was a tough defensive match up for most of the game as it was tough to find shots at first. They used their physicality to really disrupt our offense. As a team we are still learning to compete. We took steps this weekend even with the two losses. We have to continue to get better at the small things and keep our heads up when bad plays happen,” said Raymond Central Coach Andrew Placke.
